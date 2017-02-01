Zach Davis officially commits to Fordham; says “Sheehan got me here”

(WTNH)–One of the state’s best high school running backs is sprinting off to New York.

Sheehan’s Zach Davis signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday. He’s going to play his college football at Fordham University.

All he did in his senior year of high school was rack up a school record 3,588 rushing yards, make the All-State first team, and oh yeah, rush for 10 touchdowns in one game.

He said Sheehan will always have a special place in his heart.

“Sheehan High school means the world to me,” Davis said. “It definetely got me here, the coaches, the supports system, the administrators, my teammates, Sheehan made me. It definitely made me the person that I am today, and I’m so thankful for them.”

