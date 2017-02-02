Former UHart Standout and NBA Veteran Vin Baker To Join Texas Legends as Assistant Coach

On Wednesday, the Texas Legends of the NBA’s Development League announced the addition of former UHart and NBA player Vin Baker as an assistant coach. Baker is joining the team through the NBA’s Assistant Coaches Program which is designed to help former players make the transition from athlete to coach.

Baker grew up in Old Saybrook, Conn. and enjoyed an illustrious playing career at the University of Hartford. After his time with the Hawks, Baker was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the eighth overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft. Baker spent time with several teams and was selected as a four-time NBA All-Star playing in over 800 games. He finished his career averaging 15.0 points per game with a .485 field goal percentage.

Legends Head Coach Bob MacKinnon said of Baker joining the team, “Vin is a great addition to our coaching staff. His experience speaks for itself and our players will benefit greatly.”

Baker is expected to focus on player development both on and off the court.

