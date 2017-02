(WTNH)–When I was in print and covered the FCIAC, the talk was always about who’s better—the Fairfield County schools or the New Haven county schools of the SCC? Well, on Thursday night, two of the better ones went at it in girls’ hoops.

No. 4 Ridgefield taking on No. 7 Career in New Haven. This game was back-and-forth all night long, and came down to the final minute before Career pulled away, 57-53.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

