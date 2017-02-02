Quinnipiac’s Mika Nervick Named Finalist for 2017 Hockey Humanitarian Award

On Thursday, Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey senior forward Mika Nervick was selected as one of five finalists for the 2017 Hockey Humanitarian Award.

The annual award is presented by The Hockey Humanitarian Foundation along with BNY Mellon Wealth Management to college hockey’s most selfless player off the ice. The foundation describes the ideal recipient as, “a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team, but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.”

Nervick serves as Quinnipiac’s Community Service Coordinator, leading nearly 50 student-athlete volunteers through multiple community outreach programs. On Nov. 18, the Bobcats hosted this year’s Do It For Darren game against Cornell at the TD Bank Sports Center in Hamden, Conn. Nervick played a major role in planning the event which promotes young mental health awareness and offers support for those who are suffering from mental health issues.

Other community outreach events led by Nervick have included reading to students at Shepherd Glen Elementary School in Hamden, Conn., serving Thanksgiving dinners at the Hamden soup kitchen, and setting up advisory groups for student-athletes to connect with at-risk teens attending O.H. Platt High School in Meriden, Conn.

The winner of the award will also see a donation from the Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation made to the charity he or she feels is most deserving.

The other nominees include Notre Dame’s Anders Bjork, Merrimack’s Collin Delia, St. Michaels’ Danny Divis and Justin McKenzie, and Penn State’s David Goodwin.

The winner will be announced on April 7 during the Frozen Four in Chicago, Ill.

