Randy Edsall says UConn football shored up secondary on National Signing Day

(WTNH)–More than anything else in the Randy Edsall era, UConn was known for having terrific defensive backs.

Several of them–like Tyvon Branch, Darius Butler, Robert McClain and Dewayne Gratz–made it to the NFL.

One guy, Blidi Wreh-Wilson, will be suiting up for Atlanta in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

You could pretty much call UConn under Edsall “Defensive Back U.” (At least in the Big East).

It’s not like the number of stud defensive backs dropped off much during the Paul Pasqualoni and Bob Diaco eras, as the Huskies still had first-round draft pick Byron Jones and Giants rookie Andrew Adams break through, but one of the first things Edsall wanted to focus on after returning is improving the secondary.

The new (and old) coach says he’s confident he was able to do that on National Signing Day.

“I thought we really needed to shore up some things and help ourselves in the secondary,” Edsall said. “We were able to get three corners that bring length and athleticism and some speed, and then some guys at safety that have the ability to play the run, but then also be able to play coverages and man-to-man, and things that we would like to do.”

