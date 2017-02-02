Yale Men’s Ice Hockey Set to Host No. 19 Quinnipiac This Weekend

For the first time in nearly a year, the Yale men’s ice hockey team will face neighboring No. 19 Quinnipiac on the ice.

In what is set to be a crucial weekend for ECAC standings, Yale will look to continue its six-game unbeaten streak into the final month of the regular season against an inconsistent Quinnipiac squad.

After opening the season 2-4-2, the Yale has righted the ship by going 8-3-2 in its previous 13 games. The Bulldogs are finding plenty of offense from sophomore forward Joe Snively and senior forward John Hayden. Snively currently leads the team with 26 points off eight goals and a team-high 18 assists. Hayden, a native of Greenwich, Conn. and a 3rd round selection by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, leads the team with 16 goals and has nine helpers to bring his points total to 25.

Following the departure of decorated goaltender Alex Lyon, senior netminder Patrick Spano has started the majority of games for the Bulldogs this season, going 8-4-4 on the year.

Coming off a surprising series split to Arizona State, Quinnipiac is looking to get back on track this weekend with back-to-back away matchups. The last time the Bobcats had consecutive wins on the same weekend was during a Nov. 18 & 19 road trip against Cornell and Colgate. Sophomore forward Craig Martin leads the team with 21 total points, with senior forward Tim Clifton right behind him with 19 goals of his own.

The Bobcats have largely struggled to find consistency in goal. Junior goaltender Chris Truehl began the season as the team’s starter and has a 9-7-2 record. With Truehl losing the starting duties after Quinnipiac’s 5-2 loss to Harvard on Jan. 6, freshman goalie Andrew Shortridge has started the team’s last five games and has a 5-4-0 record. Shortridge, however, was replaced by Truehl in the second game against Arizona State last weekend, a 4-2 loss for Quinnipiac.

The Bulldogs currently sit in sixth place in the ECAC with a 6-5-3 conference record. The Bobcats are two spots higher in fourth place, going 8-6-1 in conference play. Prior to Saturday night’s clash between the two foes, both teams will play conference matchups against opponents at the bottom of the standings.

At 7 p.m. on Friday night, Yale will host Princeton who are currently 10th in the ECAC with a 3-9-2 conference record. At the same time, Quinnipiac will travel to Providence, R.I. to play Brown who are 11th in the conference going 3-11-0 in ECAC matchups.

Saturday night’s game between Quinnipiac and Yale will take place at Ingalls Rink in New Haven, Conn. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

More stories by Matt Dillane