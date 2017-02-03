Albertus Magnus’ Jaqhawn Walters is playing, studying in memory of his dad

(WTNH)–Albertus Magnus forward Jaqhawn Walters’ father isn’t really gone. He has a tattoo of him on his arm.

“Everything I learned was from him, he’s a role model in my life,” Walters said. “I just look up to him. and now he’s gone.”

“My dad was like my best friend to be honest. He was like my homeboy,” he said.

Walters lost his father last year.

“He got stabbed in Hartford on the corner. He’s the reason why I go so hard in everything I do,” he said.

Walters was close with his father. But his father demanded Walters best.

“I couldn’t go to sleep without doing 100 pushups. If I was asleep and he’d walk in the house, get up! Do 100 pushups and I’d be like, alright, come on let’s get it!”

It’s that work ethic and strength that has impressed everyone around him. Like his coach Mitch Oliver.

“All the roadblocks he had he never went off course,” said Oliver.

He never went off course, but he thought about it.

“When I found out the news, I didn’t know what to do. I was thinking about dropping out of school to help my family out, get a job because thats what he used to do,” he said.

His mother was having none of that idea.

He’s staying focused, he’s a junior, and he’s looking forward to graduating next year.

“I’m going to be the happiest man on this Earth,” Walters said. “Just because of the fact that he wanted me to get a championship, graduate school. I mean, he’s still seeing it. He’s going to see it.”

