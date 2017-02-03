Bridgeport Sound Tigers fans weigh in on Governor Malloy’s letter to the Islanders

(WTNH)–Will the Islanders come to Connecticut? They’ve been invited. Governor Malloy and Mayor Luke Broin threw the line in the water today.

They offered the once-proud franchise from Long Island, whose experiment in Brooklyn isn’t working, use of the XL Center.

Connecticut already houses the Isles’ minor league team in Bridgeport.

The state, of course, has a loyal and strong hockey base, many of whom have been waiting for another chance to root for an NHL team since the Whalers left town 20 years ago.

We caught up with some fans in Bridgeport to get their thoughts.

