Discovering Rarest Bird in Connecticut: The Atlanta Falcons Fan

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut, partaking in a little bird watching.

We’re on the lookout for an elusive feathered creature rarely found in Connecticut. Not the bald eagle. Not the sand hill crane… the Atlanta Falcon fan.

I searched near and far to find just one Falcon fan, who has the hopes of beating the Patriots in the big game on Sunday!

To my eyes delight, after a long day, I found Bill Roman sitting at the end of the bar at the Liberty Rock Tavern.

Born and raised in Connecticut, Roman has been a Falcons fan for most of his life:

When I was growing up watching the games back in my 20’s, I was cheering for them, and there were crickets in the bar. Nobody was cheering for them so I said… this is going to be my team. As I got older, I just grew to like the underdog.

In all his glory, Roman flew down to Atlanta to see the Falcons win the NFC championship. But back in the Nutmeg State, what is like to be the only Falcons fan in the bar?

It’s lonely.

Simply stated, Bill. Cheers to you. Roman has been growing out his beard since October as a superstition, in hopes of the Falcons winning the big game. Roman said:

If they keep winning, I’m going to be looking like a caveman pretty soon.

Good luck to both teams, whether you’re one of the thousands of Patriots fans in Connecticut. Or one of the handful of Falcons fans… or just rooting for anyone to beat the Patriots.

