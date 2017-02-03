East Haven’s Kylie Shclottman scores her 1,000th career point but Hillhouse prevails, 63-51

(WTNH)–Kylie Shclottman went into tonight’s game at Hillhouse needing one point to reach 1,000 for her career.

She had to do it though. Not only was it just a point, but it’s her birthday too. The junior delivered a birthday gift for herself. First quarter, Hillhouse up 2-0, Schlottman drives and misses but Ciara Mortimer finds her and there goes 1,000.

They stopped the game, Kylie’s teammates came onto the court, had her own cheering section. Her family was on hand, but it was a bitter sweet birthday.

Because the Academics left the gym with a victory. Tyree Allen making the three. Hillhouse pulls off the upset, 63-51.

Schlottman had 18 points.

