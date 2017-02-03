East Haven’s Kylie Shclottman scores her 1,000th career point but Hillhouse prevails, 63-51

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150henry By and Published: Updated:
east-haven

(WTNH)–Kylie Shclottman went into tonight’s game at Hillhouse needing one point to reach 1,000 for her career.

She had to do it though. Not only was it just a point, but it’s her birthday too. The junior delivered a birthday gift for herself. First quarter, Hillhouse up 2-0, Schlottman drives and misses but Ciara Mortimer finds her and there goes 1,000.

They stopped the game, Kylie’s teammates came onto the court, had her own cheering section. Her family was on hand, but it was a bitter sweet birthday.

Because the Academics left the gym with a victory. Tyree Allen making the three. Hillhouse pulls off the upset, 63-51.

Schlottman had 18 points.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s