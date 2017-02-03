Gov. Malloy calls on New York Islanders to move to Hartford

New York Islanders Chicago Blackhawks in the period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2014, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTN) — Governor Dannel Malloy has reached out to executives with the New York Islanders, calling on them to move to Hartford.

The letter, from Malloy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, explained they have heard the Islanders are looking for a new home after the 2017-2018 NHL season. Malloy says Connecticut would love to have the team move to Hartford, and use the XL Center, which they would update for the team’s needs.

Hartford was once home to the Whalers. A team whose fan base is still active even though the team has been gone for two decades.

Malloy says Connecticut is eager for another NHL team, also citing the team’s AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

Bronin and Malloy say they want to speak with Islander executives to “discuss an agreement and show you the potential of Hartford.”

