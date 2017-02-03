Highlights: Princeton doubles up Yale hockey, 4-2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Joe Snively had two goals and Sam Tucker made a career-high 37 saves, but it wasn’t enough to get Yale an ECAC Hockey win over Princeton tonight before a sellout crowd at Ingalls Rink. Two Tigers notched a pair of goals to lead them to a 4-2 win that ended the Bulldogs’ unbeaten streak at six games.

The Blue got on board first 5:05 into the game with Snively’s ninth of the year. The sophomore center held the puck near the boards on the right side before sending a pass to the high slot for either John Hayden or Frankie DiChiara. The puck touched both sticks before squirting out to the right circle where Snively had already pulled his stick back in anticipation. The ensuing slapshot clipped one of Colton Phinney’s pads and hit the back of the net.

The Tigers answered with two of their own before the Elis evened things by the end of a period that had 33 shots on target combined.

The Blue jumped all over its first advantage to make it 2-2. Snively had the puck up top and sent a pass down to John Hayden at the side of the cage. Hayden spun around and fired the puck into a crowd of players. It eventually popped out to Snively’s feet and the Herndon, Va., native moved his feet quickly to set up a shot through traffic that found the net with 2:11 left.

The home team avoided an even bigger Princeton offensive showing in the opening frame with a solid showing by Tucker, who made 18 saves, the most he’s ever had in a period. The sophomore from Wilton, Conn., needed some quick reactions to hold off a visiting team that attempted 33 shots in the frame.

Tucker made 10 more saves in a scoreless second period. Four of those came early in the frame during a Princeton flurry that lasted an entire shift. He fought through screens and pulled Tigers by the tail to prevent a tally.

At the other end, the Elis had a good (4 shots) power play that nearly got them ahead. Late in the second, Ted Hart got them another opportunity when he knifed through two defensemen with 1:25 left to draw penalty before he crashed into Phinney. The Yale power play carried over to the third but could not get the band to play “Bulldog.”

The period also included an impressive rush by Hayden who fired a shot off the pipe. That was not one of his team-high four shots on target in the frame.

The Tigers banged home a rebound to grab the lead again early in the third and then jumped on an advantage to make it 4-2, all of that scoring coming in the first six minutes.

The home team came close to cutting the margin to one a number of times but could not get the puck to bounce its way. The Elis pulled Tucker with 1:59 left but weren’t able to get sustained pressure on the net.

