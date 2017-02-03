Putting on the Pads with the New England Black Wolves

By: Ryan Kristafer, WTNH Reporter

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are stopping by Mohegan Sun, home of the New England Black Wolves lacrosse team!

Ryan Kristafer suited up as… goal tender. Oh boy this should be interesting. He geared up with Black Wolves goalie Evan Kirk.

Kirk was NLL goal tender of the year last year, and helped the team attain their first victory at home this season, last week! That game was the first sellout in franchise history.

Watch this video to see some inside goalie tips from Kirk and what you can expect in the 2017 season!

The Black Wolves take on the Rochester Nighthawks tonight at 7:30pm in the Mohegan Sun Arena! Tickets are available at: BlackWolves.com 

