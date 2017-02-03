Randy Edsall says recruiting at UConn has gotten easier

(WTNH)–Despite only being on the job for a little more than a month, UConn head coach Randy Edsall says getting players to come to UConn is easier than it was his first time here.

“When I was here the first time, I didn’t have anything to sell, or know what to sell,” Edsall said. “This time, it was a little bit easier.”

“They would ask about the number of guys in the NFL, they would ask about the graduation rates, and I had 12 years of knowledge and information that I was able to use.”

“I had examples of guys who have gone on to be successful away from the football world, but also guys who have made their careers in football.”

The Huskies will start spring practice in March.

