UNH hosting “Coaching for Literacy” Awareness Game

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published: Updated:
f46e1c488a1d4d5a8e71b388f57b6029

(WTNH)–The University of New Haven basketball team returns home tomorrow to battle Saint Rose. The Chargers are trying to win back to back games before Monday night’s big game against Bridgeport.

More important than the opponent tomorrow is the school’s first-ever “Coaching for Literacy Awareness” game.

64 percent of fourth graders are reading below the proficient level and millions of adults are illiterate. So head coach Ted Hotaling said getting involved in this event was a no-brainer.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s