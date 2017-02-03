West Haven hockey charity coaches’ game honors memory of Mickey Macholl

(WTNH)–The high school hockey community in our state is a close-knit group. While there may be some vicious rivalries on the ice, players and coaches are always looking out for one another off the ice.

On Friday night at Bennett Rink, the West Haven youth hockey program put on its 3rd annual Coaches vs Coaches charity hockey game.

This year’s event honors the memory of Mickey Macholl– a five year old who recently lost his fight with cancer.

All the proceeds from the event directly benefit his family.

