West Haven hockey charity coaches’ game honors memory of Mickey Macholl

Erik-Dobratz_20130228143436_320_240-150x150 By Published: Updated:
4d1951446f70499fa8853f56b3b4682c

(WTNH)–The high school hockey community in our state is a close-knit group. While there may be some vicious rivalries on the ice, players and coaches are always looking out for one another off the ice.

On Friday night at Bennett Rink, the West Haven youth hockey program put on its 3rd annual Coaches vs Coaches charity hockey game.

This year’s event honors the memory of Mickey Macholl– a five year old who recently lost his fight with cancer.

All the proceeds from the event directly benefit his family.

Check out the video above for much more.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s