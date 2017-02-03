Why Connecticut deserves a pro sports team again

I was born August 20, 1996 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. The Islanders relocated out of Hartford a year later. I never knew professional sports in Connecticut.

As I grew up, I adopted the New York teams – the Mets, the Jets, and at times, the infamous New York Knicks. But my first love was baseball. I slowly groomed myself into a die-hard sports fan, specifically for my beloved New York Mets, and developed a strong interest in the sports media industry.

For those who may not be aware, I am a sophomore journalism major at Southern Connecticut State University, and, if it was not clear already, I am aspiring to work professionally in sports media. For myself and many of my classmates and friends, having a professional sports team in our market would be huge.

Back in the day when print was very much alive, Hartford employed a beat reporter to cover the Yankees (and a bit of the Mets and Red Sox, too). Now, the only time our market really covers professional sports is for major events–the Super Bowl, the World Series, if a Connecticut-born player (or UConn graduate) cracks the big time.

For example, two years ago when my Metsies made their serious run up to the NL pennant, there was a buzz of local media coverage. Also, when Vinny Siena, the Amity and UConn standout, was drafted by the Mets it was a big thing. Heck, the last two years I have written SportzEdge content on Siena and last year’s Mets selection, Anthony Kay. (I really don’t mean for this to be my way of forcing a Mets love affair, it just is one already. Facts, baby).

My point: our local media market is desperately lacking the cherry on top – a professional sports team. As WTNH’s Mark Davis reported this week, back in 1998, a year removed from the Islanders reign, Robert Kraft made an arguably dirty play to try relocate his Patriots to Connecticut. Obviously, it never came to fruition. (He wanted Hartford “cleaned up” before the next NFL season. That didn’t exactly work out).

So 20 years later (19 if you count Kraft seriously), history seems to be repeating itself. But instead of someone leaving, it is someone who may be moving here for good.

But maybe we should pump the brakes. To turn the XL Center into a suitable NHL venue, the state would need to approve a $245 million expansion. The renovations are possible regardless, as the multipurpose venue, that’s already home to UConn basketball and ice hockey, might want a leg up in the future. Don’t forget: Hartford will be hosting the American Athletic Conference Championship this March.

So slim or not, there is reason to be at least mildly optimistic about this news. The Islanders are in need of, at the very least, a temporary home for 2017-18, and unless the “new” Nassau Coliseum’s shoe fits, it seems as if they will be in desperation mode.

There was no harm in Gov. Malloy and Mayor Cronin reaching out. And anyway, wouldn’t it be weird for the Islanders to return to the Coliseum after such a heartfelt goodbye not too long ago?

