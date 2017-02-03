Why doesn’t anybody believe the NHL could return to Hartford?

Related Coverage Gov. Malloy calls on New York Islanders to move to Hartford

(WTNH)–Connecticut is a state full of negative people.

It’s just our nature, maybe forged in our brains from the cold, New England winters and the dark months we endure from November through February.

We kind of have to be negative. It helps us prepare for those months.

We always fear the worst, and wind up shocked when the best actually happens. Or, we end up finding a reason why the best isn’t actually that good. Or why it’ll fail.

We’ve seen it in sports many times. Think about the general opinion of UConn football and its future, the UConn men’s basketball team and its future, and especially—professional hockey returning to Hartford.

“It’s never gonna happen,” people will tell you.

People always forget that “never” is a pretty long time.

Sure, the Islanders probably won’t end up playing at the XL Center. They’ll probably build an arena in Queens, or head back to Long Island, where they are beloved and have a legendary history. The NHL has said it is committed to keeping the franchise in New York.

But the Isles have also been a redheaded stepchild for a while now. They don’t have a clear, long-term option that will keep them near the city, and their other options appear to be Quebec City, Seattle, or Kansas City.

The NHL has shown considerable interest in expanding to smaller markets with an appetite for professional sports (see: Las Vegas).

If the many Whalers fans that remain in Connecticut make enough noise, it might actually make a difference. It might convince the Islanders that their best option is moving the franchise within driving distance of New York City. Or maybe, within ferry distance (if they moved to Bridgeport).

If Connecticut commits to renovating the XL Center and getting it up to NHL standards, why wouldn’t it have a shot to land a team, particularly if that team is already in a northeast market?

Sure, there are plenty of problems with this.

Hartford is too close to Boston, New York, and New Jersey. There are a lot of people who wouldn’t change their allegiances to the Rangers or Bruins no matter what, even if the Whalers returned. Maybe the amount of new fans brought in wouldn’t be enough to support the team. Maybe they wouldn’t stay through the lean years.

But then again, if hockey can make it in Columbus, Ohio, and Nashville, Tennessee, and Raleigh, North Carolina, why can’t it make it in Hartford?

Why shouldn’t hockey fans in the state get their hopes up? Why shouldn’t they enjoy this brief moment of hope?

Everybody said Randy Edsall would never come back.

Yet, here he is.

Why not the Whalers?

Stay positive, people.

