A look at all of the broken records in the Patriots’ Super Bowl comeback

(WTNH)– The New England Patriots win in overtime is the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.
The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at the NRG Statduim in Houston. But that epic comeback is not the only historic moment during the big game. According to Elias Sports Bureau via wmur.com, there were many Super Bowl records set or met. Check out the list below:
For records set during the Super Bowl:
- Most Games – 7, Tom Brady
- Most Games Won By A Quarterback: 5, Tom Brady
- Most Games, Head Coach – 7, Bill Belichick
- Most Games Won, Head Coach – 5, Bill Belichick
- Most Points, Game – 20, James White
- Most Passes, Career – 309, Tom Brady
- Most Passes, Game – 62, Tom Brady
- Most Completions, Career – 207, Tom Brady
- Most Completions, Game – 43, Tom Brady
- Most Passing Yards, Career – 2071, Tom Brady
- Most Passing Yards, Game – 466, Tom Brady
- Most Touchdown Passes, Career – 15, Tom Brady
- Most Receptions, Game – 14, James White
- Most Games, Team – 9, New England
- Largest Deficit Overcome, Winning Team – 25 points, New England
- Most Points, Overtime Period, Team – 6, New England
- Most First Downs, Game, Team – 37, New England
- Most First Downs, Game, Both Teams – 54, New England vs. Atlanta
- Most First Downs Passing, Game, Team – 26, New England
- Most First Downs Passing, Game, Both Teams – 39, New England vs. Atlanta
- Most Offensive Plays, Game, Team – 93, New England
- Most Passes, Game, Team – 63, New England
- Most Completions, Game, Team – 43, New England
- Most Passing Yards, Game, Team – 442, New England
- Most Passing Yards, Game, Both Teams – 682, New England vs. Atlanta
Additionally, there were also Super Bowl records that were tied.
- Most Games Won – 5, Tom Brady
- Most Touchdowns, Game – 3, James White
- Most Two-Point Conversions, Game – 1, James White; Danny Amendola
- Most Sacks, Game (Since 1982) – 3, Grady Jarrett (Atlanta)
- Most Two-Point Conversions, Game, Team – 2, New England
- Most Two-Point Conversions, Game, Both Teams – 2, New England vs. Atlanta
- Most First Downs By Penalty, Game, Team – 4, New England