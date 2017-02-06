Branford’s Mike Olt signs contract with Boston Red Sox

(WTNH)–Branford native and former UConn baseball star Mike Olt has signed a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. The former Huskies slugger announced the news on Instagram on Monday.

“Very excited to make things official and announce that I am lucky enough to be signing with the Boston Red Soxs (sic) for 2017. Been one hell of a journey but I truly think everything happens for a reason and this will be an opportunity of a lifetime. Excited for what lies ahead!,” Olt posted.

The 28-year-old has spent time with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago White Sox since 2012. He was a first-round pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

