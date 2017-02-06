Former Quinnipiac catcher Lou Iannotti signs professional contract

Last week, former Quinnipiac University standout Lou Iannotti signed a professional contract with the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League, according to the team’s website.

Iannotti, a 2016 graduate of Quinnipiac, finished his career with a .288 batting average in 106 games played. The North Haven, Conn. native was a key member of QU’s 2015 team that won 29 games, tying the school’s record for most wins in a single season. That year, Iannotti had 36 runs batted in with 56 hits. A year later, the catcher upped that RBI total to lead the team with 40, the eighth highest single-season total in program history.

Iannotti is a two-time selection to the New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association’s All-New England Third Team, as well as a two-time selection for the NEIBA All-Star Game. Iannotti has also twice been named to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s All-Academic Team.

You could say talent runs in the family, as Lou’s father, Louis, also took to the diamond for Quinnipiac. He was a 2010 induction into the Quinnipiac Hall of Fame.

The Gateway Grizzlies play at GCS Ballpark in Sauget, Ill. The team begins the 2017 campaign on May 12 against the Florence Freedom.

