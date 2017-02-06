Guilford company churns out Patriots championship gear after Super Bowl victory

By: WTNH Reporter Stephanie Simoni

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The big victory for the Patriots means some big bucks for businesses along the shoreline.

It’s been a busy night at Zuse Inc. in Guilford. As soon as the Patriots clinched the win, they went to work.

Fresh right off the presses they’ve already spent hours churning the Championship t-shirts out. It will take 30 employees over two shifts to get nearly 10,000 shirts.

You might have watched the game wondering if you would have bragging rights about your team winning to your family, friends, and coworkers. For Zuse Inc. employees an Atlanta Falcons win would have meant they could have slept in Monday morning.

“It was a little bit stressful wondering whether we were coming here or staying home for the evening back at normal work hours tomorrow,” said Zuse Inc. Sales Manager Jesse Mahon. “It’s going to be a grueling 24 hours and then it will be back to normal business. So, it will put a little wear on everybody, but hopefully we can power through everything we need to do over the next day.”

They say they’re one of six t-shirt companies in the Northeast who can print official MFL shirts. Thousands of these shirts had to be driven to stores in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts before 8 Monday morning.

We spoke with folks outside an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts about the win.

When Giants fan, Denzel Palmer saw the Super Bowl Championship shirt he said through laughter, “I kinda want to burn it to be honest.”

Patriots fan, Catherine Torre said she never lost hope in a New England win.

“I told everyone have faith you gotta have faith. i knew Tom Brady would do it and he did,” said Torre.

Mahon said if you want to pick up an office NFL shirt of the win you can head to your local sporting good store.

