Highlights: Sacred Heart boys’ basketball edges rival Holy Cross, 65-63

The comeback thing seems to be contagious. On Monday night, the Sacred Heart of Waterbury boy’s basketball team took a page out of the Patriots’ book. The 3rd-ranked team hasn’t lost to an in-state opponent in their last 68 games.

But the Hearts had their hands full with city rival Holy Cross.

Sacred Heart was down by 15 with less than five minutes to play in this one before mounting their Super Bowl-like comeback. Courie Stevenson had 14 in the fourth quarter, and hit the game-winner (he’s like James White!) in their 65-63 win.

