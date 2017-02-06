Highlights: Sacred Heart boys’ basketball edges rival Holy Cross, 65-63

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published: Updated:
ae756cc8779047b59e3dc0775b32deb2

The comeback thing seems to be contagious. On Monday night, the Sacred Heart of Waterbury boy’s basketball team took a page out of the Patriots’ book. The 3rd-ranked team hasn’t lost to an in-state opponent in their last 68 games.

But the Hearts had their hands full with city rival Holy Cross.

Sacred Heart was down by 15 with less than five minutes to play in this one before mounting their Super Bowl-like comeback. Courie Stevenson had 14 in the fourth quarter, and hit the game-winner (he’s like James White!) in their 65-63 win.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s