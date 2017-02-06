Legendary Wilbur Cross coach Bob Saulsbury nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame

(WTNH)–Legendary high school basketball coach Bob Saulsbury has been nominated for entry into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Saulsbury spent 28 years on the sidelines. He led Wilbur Cross of New Haven to 9 state championships. One of those teams was #1 in the country too.

A father figure to many who played for him, Saulsbury racked up 497 wins. Finalists for the Hall of Fame will be announced in less then 2 weeks.

Other candidates with Connecticut connections include St. Thomas More prep school coach Jere Quinn, UConn coach Dee Rowe, and former Huskies star Rebecca Lobo.

