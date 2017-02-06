Patriots fans: Which is your favorite Super Bowl title?

(WTNH)–The comeback. The interception. The drive. The kick(s).

Patriots fans have had more than their share of euphoric moments in the Super Bowl, but if they had to choose, which one stands out above all of the rest?

Sure, this might be like asking a parent to pick their favorite child, and sure, the emotion of last night’s ridiculous comeback could sway the voting a little bit.

But think about it, Pats fans.

We know what the first Super Bowl win over the Rams meant to you. It was one of the game’s biggest all-time upsets, and it was your first title. The first one is always special.

The win over Carolina in 2004 couldn’t have been more exciting, and once again, it came down to an iconic Adam Vinatieri kick.

The victory over the Eagles cemented your status as a dynasty, the thrilling triumph over the Seahawks felt like a necessary bookend to Brady’s career, and last night—well, among other things, it cemented Brady’s legacy as the greatest QB of all time.

So, which victory was sweetest? Vote in our poll below:

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff