Quinnipiac’s Peter Kiss takes home program’s fifth straight MAAC Rookie of the Week honor

For the second consecutive week, Quinnipiac men’s basketball freshman guard Peter Kiss has been awarded the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s Rookie of the Week Award. This is the fifth week in a row a player from Quinnipiac has been given the honor.

Kiss has won the award three times this season, including honors for the last two weeks. Prior to Kiss’s first award this month, fellow freshman guard Mikey Dixon won the award for three straight weeks. Dixon has been given the honor four times on the year, with three in a row spanning from Jan. 9-23.

This past week, Kiss helped the Bobcats go 1-1, averaging 21.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists. In the team’s first game, an 81-74 loss to Siena College, Kiss netted 19 points with seven assists, a career-high until he bested it five nights later when facing Niagara University.

Against the Purple Eagles, Kiss dropped career-highs in points with 23 and in assists with eight. He also had a personal-best 13 rebounds, nearly accomplishing a triple-double in the 89-81 victory.

Despite having a 10-14 record (7-7 MAAC) that reflects inconsistency, Dixon and Kiss have been a stellar combination of regular contributors for this Bobcat team. With 16.7 points per game, Dixon ranks eighth nationally among all freshmen for scoring. Together, he and Kiss are one of just four freshman duos averaging over 30 combined points per game. Both players are on pace to break the Quinnipiac record for scoring average for a freshman at the Division I level, set at 13.0 ppg by Rob Monroe in 2001-2002. Dixon is currently level with the school’s all-divisions record of 16.7 ppg, set by Frank Berretta in 1979-1980 when Quinnipiac was playing at the Division II level.

On Feb. 6, Quinnipiac defeated the Fairfield Stags 73-71. Dixon dropped 14 points while Kiss scored 18 and hit the game-winner with 2 seconds left in regulation to earn his team a hard-fought victory.

Next up for the Bobcats is a Feb. 9 home matchup against Saint Peter’s University. Tip-off will be at 8 p.m.

