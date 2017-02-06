University of New Haven A.D. Debbie Chin announces retirement

(WTNH)–She’s been a fixture in Connecticut sports for more than 40 years, and now, University of New Haven athletic director Debbie Chin is calling it a career.

The school announced Monday that Chin will retire on February 15th. It’s been quite a run. She helped bring football back to New Haven in 2009, and over her time at UNH, Chin has been a driving force in the advancement of women’s college sports.

Chin won almost 600 games as the school’s volleyball coach. She’s done a little bit of it all for the Chargers.

Now, she’ll enjoy a long-overdue vacation.

