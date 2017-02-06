Yale’s Oni Picks Up Fifth Ivy League Rookie of the Week

This past weekend, the Yale men’s basketball team picked up two key wins over Columbia and Cornell. Freshman guard Miye Oni played a big part in both victories.

On Monday, the league office named Oni as the Ivy League Rookie of the Week. This was the rookie’s fifth time receiving the honor.

In Friday’s 87-78 win over Columbia, Oni led the team with 22 points. The Bulldogs faced a 40-38 deficit at the half before Oni scored 13 to rally his team in the closely contested match. Oni also added eight rebounds and five assists to his team’s efforts.

Two days later, Oni was clutch again in the second half, netting 17 of his 19 total points after the intermission. Oni had eight rebounds and four assists as he helped his team to a 78-71 victory over the Big Red.

Between the two games, Oni showcased his accuracy, shooting 58.8 percent from the floor and 94.1 percent from the charity stripe.

Oni’s team has been on fire as of late, picking up victories in 11 of its last 13 games. Yale trails only Princeton by a half-game for possession of first place in the tightly-packed Ivy League.

This weekend, Yale is set to host a pair of games that could have major implications for the Ivy League. First, the Bulldogs will play third place Harvard. The last time these two longtime foes faced each other on the hard court was last February during a game which Yale won 59-50. After playing Harvard, Yale will take on Princeton in a battle for the top of the standings. The Bulldogs lost to the Tigers on Jan. 14 this year, 66-58.

Both games this weekend will begin at 7 p.m.

More stories by Matt Dillane