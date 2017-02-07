Connecticut Sun re-sign leading scorer Alex Bentley

Dallas Wings' Skylar Diggins (4) defends as Connecticut Sun's Alex Bentley (20) drives to the basket during a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 2, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun have re-signed veteran guard and leading scorer Alex Bentley. Terms of the multi-year deal were not released.

“I’m so thankful to be continuing my career in Connecticut,” said Bentley, a four-year WNBA veteran who’s currently playing in Turkey. “The coaching staff has embraced me since day one and has allowed me to grow as a player on the court. I’m excited about our future as a franchise and hope our fans are just as excited to watch us do some exciting things in the near future.”

Bentley averaged 12.9 points per game for the Sun last season. The 5-7 guard was named an Eastern Conference All-Star in 2015.

“We are excited that Alex has signed a multi-year contract as she heads into the prime of her career,” Connecticut Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller said. “She gives us a versatile combo guard with an aggressive scoring mentality. She has produced consistent numbers over the last three seasons for the Sun and I appreciate the confidence that she brings onto the court.”

