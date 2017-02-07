Gampel Pavilion to Undergo Repair Work in May

By Published: Updated:
Gampel roof

In mid-May, the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion is set to undergo major repair work to the building’s roof and ceiling. The project will begin following University Commencement ceremonies with a budget of $10 million. The work is expected to be completed in October.

Gampel Pavilion opened in 1990 and features a unique roof with a network of metal panels wrapped in a fabric insulation. Nearly three decades later, that fabric has begun to tear and the sealant on the exterior of the dome has degraded, causing the building to be susceptible to leaks.

Two summers ago, UConn gave Gampel Pavilion’s lighting system an overhaul, installing a new-energy efficient lights for over half a million dollars. The LED lights are expected to cut the arena’s energy use by 75 percent while reducing operating costs for the arena.

The UConn Board of Trustees approved the roof and ceiling project on Jan. 25. The repairs will involve removing the existing fabric and replacing each panel while resealing the exterior roof. A new access system for the exterior roof will also be installed.

Also planned for the arena is an upgrade to the building’s satellite hookup system, to replace electric panels, and to either repair or replace retractable seating on the sidelines.

A video highlighting the planned repairs to Gampel Pavilion can be found on UConnHuskies.com.

 

More stories by Matt Dillane

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s