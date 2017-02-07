Highlights: Fairfield Prep boys’ basketball stuns No. 1 Hillhouse, 70-62

(WTNH)–Notre Dame of West Haven will be the new No. 1 in boys’ high school basketball. The current No. 1, Hillhouse, was knocked off on Tuesday night by a good Fairfield Prep team.

Renard Sutton’s Academics have been the top ranked team since the start of the year, but they couldn’t handle John Kelly, who was absolutely locked in for the Jesuits.

The Academics erased an 11-point deficit to tie the game at 52 late, but down the stretch, it was too much Kelly and Prep.

The Jesuits pulled away, 70-62, handing Hillhouse their first loss of the season.

Prep improves to 10-8 on the season.

