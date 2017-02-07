Highlights: Fairfield Prep boys’ basketball stuns No. 1 Hillhouse, 70-62

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published: Updated:
8c58dd7d1e764885b9cda8007bcd6dd6

(WTNH)–Notre Dame of West Haven will be the new No. 1 in boys’ high school basketball. The current No. 1, Hillhouse, was knocked off on Tuesday night by a good Fairfield Prep team.

Renard Sutton’s Academics have been the top ranked team since the start of the year, but they couldn’t handle John Kelly, who was absolutely locked in for the Jesuits.

The Academics erased an 11-point deficit to tie the game at 52 late, but down the stretch, it was too much Kelly and Prep.

The Jesuits pulled away, 70-62, handing Hillhouse their first loss of the season.

Prep improves to 10-8 on the season.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s