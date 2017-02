(WTNH)–A top-10 battle in the girls’ game, as Steve Btheke’s 4th-ranked Career Panthers hosting No. 8 Mercy.

This one lived up to the billing. It was a big start for the Tigers as they jumped out to an 11-0 lead, but the Panthers came back, taking the lead on a three-point play by Maya Lee.

But Mercy had the lead back by halftime.

Keri Kernisan would knocked down the game winner and Mercy holds on to win, 53-50.

