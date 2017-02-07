Mark Teixeira joins ESPN as baseball analyst

New York Yankees' Mark Teixeira follows through on a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in New York. The Yankees won 5-3. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Mark Teixeira will work as an ESPN analyst following his retirement as a player.

ESPN said Tuesday it had reached a multiyear agreement with the three-time All-Star first baseman. Teixeira will appear on baseball studio coverage, anchor show “SportsCenter” and ESPN radio.

The 36-year-old Teixeira hit 409 home runs for Texas (2003-07), Atlanta (2007-08), the Los Angeles Angels (2008) and the New York Yankees (2009-16).

He announced his retirment last year. For his career, Teixeira hit .268, and drove in 1,298 runs. He won a World Series title with the Yankees in 2009.

