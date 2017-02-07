Michael Chang, John McEnroe to take part in Legends Event at Connecticut Open

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Michael Chang and John McEnroe will face Fairfield’s James Blake and defending champion Mark Philippoussis in the Legends Event at the Connecticut Open this summer.

The event is part of the PowerShares Series, the circuit for champion tennis players over the age of 30.

The Legends Event at the Connecticut Open began three years ago. McEnroe and Blake have appeared in the event multiple times.

This summer’s event will begin following the women’s quarterfinal on Thursday, August 24, with Chang taking on Blake. McEnroe will face Philippoussis following the women’s semifinal on Friday, August 25, with the winners of each matchup competing in a final on Friday night. The men’s matches will be one set each.

The youngest ATP World Tour player to win a Grand Slam Singles Title, Chang returns to New Haven for the first time since 1995. Chang, who earned a career-high ranking of No. 2 in the world, won the 1989 French Open crown at 17 years old and won 34 singles titles on the ATP World Tour. Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2008, Chang is the current coach of World No. 5 Kei Nishikori.

McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles and nine-time Grand Slam Doubles Champion, will be returning to New Haven for the third consecutive year. McEnroe boasts more than 150 singles and doubles championships in his career, and, in 1984, had one of the greatest seasons in the history of tennis when he won two majors (Wimbledon, US Open), 13 of 15 singles tournaments, and compiled an 82-3 record for the year, the best year-long winning percentage on the ATP World Tour. McEnroe was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1999.

The Connecticut Open will run August 18-26, at the Connecticut Tennis Center in New Haven.

