Quinnipiac Men’s Lacrosse Selected to Repeat as MAAC Champions

The defending MAAC regular season and postseason champion Quinnipiac Bobcats were unanimously voted by the conference’s head coaches to repeat as MAAC Champions in this year’s preseason poll.

Last season, the Bobcats featured a potent attack that averaged 10.31 goals scored per game. Much of that offense came from sophomore Foster Cuomo who was named the MAAC Preseason Co-Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Jeff Edwards of Canisius College.

As a freshman with the Bobcats last season, Cuomo scored 22 goals and had 11 assists in the regular season before finding another gear in the playoffs by scoring 11 goals in just four postseason games. He was named to the MAAC All-Rookie Team and was also a second-team All-MAAC selection.

Leading the Bobcats attack last year was Junior Brian Feldman who was named to the Preseason All-MAAC Team. Feldman had a team-high 36 goals on the season while recording six hat tricks. He was a First Team All-MAAC Selection last year.

Backstopping the Bobcats once again will be fifth-year senior captain Jack Brust. The goalie took home Most Outstanding Player honors at the MAAC Tournament last year and will look to finish his career in Hamden, Conn. with a strong final season.

The team also returns 2016 MAAC Long-Stick Midfielder of the Year Adam Bellamy and 2016 MAAC Face-Off Specialist of the Year and Milford, Conn. native Will Vitelli.

Quinnipiac opens the 2017 season on Feb. 19 when the Bobcats will travel to Providence, R.I. for a matchup against Brown. The game begins at 1 p.m.

