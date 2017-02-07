Report: Gov. Malloy to propose $250 million renovation of XL Center

(WTNH)–Governor Dan Malloy will propose a $250 million renovation of the XL Center in Hartford, according to a report from Kenneth Gosselin of the Hartford Courant.

The plan would reportedly expand the arena to about 19,000 seats and add a second concourse. More restrooms and restaurants would also be added.

It’s all with an eye on landing an NHL team in the future. Last week, Malloy and Hartford mayor Luke Bronin sent a letter to the New York Islanders, offering the team interim use of the XL Center and suggesting it as a permanent home for the franchise, which is in danger of being kicked out of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“I’m going to send another letter to the [NHL] commissioners spelling out what we think would be appropriate in the modernization of that facility so he may have an understanding of what we are trying to do,” Malloy said in a press conference Monday. “Listen, this is a long shot, but if you don’t reach out and if you’re not in the discussion, then you can’t be considered.”

The proposal will likely face challenges in the state legislature, and even if it is passed, it won’t guarantee that an NHL franchise is coming to Hartford.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman stated recently that Islanders owners are “committed to New York,” and the idea about a new arena near Citi Field in Flushing or near the Belmont racetrack has also been talked about.

A $130 million renovation to Nassau Coliseum is also underway on Long Island, where the Islanders played for 43 seasons and won four Stanley Cups. Most of their passionate fan base is still on Long Island.

