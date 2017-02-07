UConn Women’s Basketball Remains No. 1 in Second Top 16 Rankings

With a little over a month remaining before Selection Monday, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Sport Committee released the second of three regular season top 16 rankings in seed order on Monday.

The top four did not change from the first rankings, as UConn, Baylor, South Carolina, and Mississippi State remained the top four seeds. Following the these programs to round out spots five through 10 is Florida State, Notre Dame, Oregon State, Stanford, Maryland, and Washington. The largest jump was made by Stanford, who rose from No. 12 to No. 8.

Committee Chair Terry Gawlik said, “We didn’t see a great deal of movement from our first reveal to this one in the top 10, as there were only three losses among that group, with two of those losses coming against teams in the top 10. It pointed out to the committee how thin the difference is between those top teams and how important every game will be for those teams down the stretch of this season.”

This is the second of three rankings provided by the committee. The final ranking will be released on Feb. 20. However, these rankings will not have any impact on the actual bracket which will be revealed on March 13 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The 2017 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will not have predetermined sites for the first two rounds as the top 16 seeds will host play. The 2017 Women’s Final Four will be played March 31 and April 2 in Dallas, Texas.

The Huskies are currently 23-0 this season and are riding an NCAA-record 98-game winning streak.

The team next hosts Southern Methodist University on Feb. 11. Tip-off will be at 2 p.m.

More stories by Matt Dillane