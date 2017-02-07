UConn Women’s Basketball’s Katie Lou Samuelson Named to Dawn Staley Mid-Season Watch List

On Monday, UConn sophomore guard Katie Lou Samuelson was named to the 2017 Dawn Staley Award Mid-Season watch list. According to the official website, the award was established in 2013 to “recognize the nation’s best guard in Women’s Division I college basketball.”

In her second season with the Huskies, Samuelson leads the team with 21.4 points per game, nearly doubling her number from freshman year. With six games remaining on the regular-season schedule and 899 career points, Samuelson is well on track to join UConn’s 1000 point club this year.

A native of Huntington Beach, Calif., Samuelson attended Mater Dei High School, the same school that produced UConn senior All-American Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis. She was honored as the national Player of the Year by Gatorade, USA Today, McDonald’s, and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. She was awarded the Naismith Trophy following the 2014-2015 season. Samuelson has also won four gold medals in international competition with USA Basketball.

Last year with UConn, Samuelson was selected as the 2016 ESPNw National Freshman of the Year. She was also named to the 2016 All-American Conference Tournament Team and to the 2016 American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team.

Former Husky Moriah Jefferson won the Dawn Staley Award last year for her efforts in helping UConn capture its fourth-straight national championship.

The winner of the award is scheduled to be announced during Final Four weekend with the award ceremony taking place in April at the Union League of Philadelphia.

The Huskies will next host Southern Methodist University on Feb. 11. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

More stories by Matt Dillane