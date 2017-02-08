HBO releases first look at new UConn women’s basketball series

(WTNH)–HBO has released a first look into its new multi-part documentary series on the UConn women’s basketball team coming this spring.

“UConn: The March to Madness” debuts Wednesday, March 11, at 10 p.m. on the network. The 30-second trailer shows practice, workout and game footage and hails the Huskies as “the best college basketball team ever.” It looks very much like a “Hard Knocks” for UConn basketball.

There’s no doubt that Huskies fans will be all-in on this documentary, but you’d have to think that any hoops fan would want to check this out, if only to see how the greatest dynasty in college basketball history operates on a day-to-day basis.

And I mean–it has to be more entertaining than watching them humiliate Tulsa.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff