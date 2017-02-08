Highlights: Hamden hockey scores four unanswered to take down East Haven, 6-2

(WTNH)–What a night of high school hockey it was. A pair of Top-10 match-ups. In Hamden, the 6th-ranked Green Dragons hosted D2 power East Haven, the 8th-ranked team in the state.

In the opening period, the Yellow Jackets get the only goal of the frame as Nick Capone stopped– but the puck goes in off a skate.

It was 1-0 after one.

2nd period, Hamden responds with a set of goals. Alex Hernandez from the point, ties it at 1. Then on the rush, Raif Harris cashes in glove side.

2-1 Dragons after two.

3rd period, the Easties tie it. Play looks like it breaks down. Jake Aloi keeps it alive– Capone streaks in for his 2nd of the night. 2 all.

Less than 3 minutes later, Tyler Webb great move to get open, snaps one off, top corner, 3-2 Hamden.

The Green Dragons scored 4 unanswered and win it 6-2 the final. It was the 8th win of the year for Hamden.

East Haven falls to 12-2.

More stories by John Pierson