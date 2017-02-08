Highlights: Notre Dame-West Haven, Xavier hockey skate to 3-3 tie

(WTNH)–Notre Dame West Haven hockey hosting Xavier. The Falcons fell behind early. Notre Dame’s Greg Caturano came up with the breakaway goal just a minute into the game, and the Green Knights went out in front 1-0.

Xavier would answer, though. Still in the first period, Austin Reid in front of the net with the equalizer, and we’re tied at 1.

Green Kights retake the lead in the second. Michael Ansaldo finds the back of the net to put Notre Dame back out in front.

This one went into overtime and finished a 3-3 tie.

