Highlights: UConn hockey falls to No. 11 Providence, 4-1

From UConnHuskies.com:

HARTFORD, Conn. – The UConn men’s hockey team fell behind 2-0 in the first period on the way to a 4-1 loss at the XL Center Wednesday night to the No. 11 ranked Providence Friars. Providence got a pair of goals from freshman Vimal Sukumaran to help lead the Friars to their eighth-straight win, extending the nation’s longest winning streak.

The Huskies got a shorthanded goal from Karl El-Mir (Montreal, Quebec) in the second period but where outshot 38-22 on the night and finished 0-for-6 on the power play. Freshman goaltender Adam Huska (Zvolen, Slovakia) turned in 34 saves for the Huskies. The loss dropped UConn to 10-11-8 overall and 6-7-4 in Hockey East.

In addition to Sukumaran’s two goals, sophomore Scott Conway scored a goal and picked-up an assist in the win. Junior Brian Pinho provided the game’s first goal, scoring just 27 seconds into the game.

Sophomore goaltender Hayden Hawkey made 21 saves to earn the win as the Friars improved to 17-8-4 overall and 9-6-2 in the league.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Cavanaugh – “I think one team played playoff hockey and one team didn’t. There’s not much to say about it; they beat us in all aspects of the game. Especially in the first period – they won face-offs, they won the battles in the red zone, and they won the battles in the neutral zone. And special teams – our power-play didn’t generate enough energy or chances for us, and that’s why we lost the game”

NOTES:

The Friars improved to 5-1-2 all-time against the Huskies. Providence has now won four-straight in the series and are unbeaten against UConn (4-0-1) since the Huskies joined Hockey East in 2014-15.

