Kevin Ollie on UConn: “Nobody likes going through this, but we’re going to learn from it”

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150Erik-Dobratz_20130228143436_320_240-150x150 By and Published: Updated:
kevin-ollie

(WTNH)–The UConn men’s basketball team back at it tonight, as the Huskies host South Florida at Gampel Pavilion. Kevin Ollie’s guys beat up on the Bulls, 81-60, just a couple of weeks ago.

This another chance for Connecticut to pick up a win. The Huskies have beaten South Florida the last 7 times they’ve played, and USF is winless in conference play. At 10-12, UConn hasn’t had a winning record all season. Injuries have had a lot to do with that, and have tested the coach’s patience.

“I just try to focus in on what I have to do each and every day to get my team to be the best versions of themselves,” Ollie said. “Through struggle gains strength. Nobody likes to go through this, but if this is God having me go through this, then I’m going to learn from it.”

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s