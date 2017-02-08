Kevin Ollie on UConn: “Nobody likes going through this, but we’re going to learn from it”

(WTNH)–The UConn men’s basketball team back at it tonight, as the Huskies host South Florida at Gampel Pavilion. Kevin Ollie’s guys beat up on the Bulls, 81-60, just a couple of weeks ago.

This another chance for Connecticut to pick up a win. The Huskies have beaten South Florida the last 7 times they’ve played, and USF is winless in conference play. At 10-12, UConn hasn’t had a winning record all season. Injuries have had a lot to do with that, and have tested the coach’s patience.

“I just try to focus in on what I have to do each and every day to get my team to be the best versions of themselves,” Ollie said. “Through struggle gains strength. Nobody likes to go through this, but if this is God having me go through this, then I’m going to learn from it.”

Check out the video above for more.

