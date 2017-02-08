Quinnipiac women’s basketball’s “Pink Out the Bank” game postponed

HAMDEN, Connecticut – Due to impending inclement weather, the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team has announced a postponement of their annual cancer awareness game as “Pink Out the Bank” has been moved to Friday, February 17 when the Bobcats will be taking on Iona at 5 PM in a game that can be seen on ESPNU.

Originally scheduled for the Marist game on Thursday, February 9, Quinnipiac is set to participate in the NCAA-wide Play 4 Kay initiative that calls on women’s basketball programs across the nation to promote cancer awareness and raise money for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Fans can learn more about the Kay Yow Cancer fund by clicking on the link above.

Earlier this week, head coach Tricia Fabbri announced she’ll be donating one dollar for every ticket sold to the Bobcats’ “Pink Out the Bank” game. Prior to the start of play, the team members will be joined by breast cancer survivors during the national anthem. In addition, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a pink Quinnipiac headband.

