With 22 local players, Southern Connecticut State baseball looking for bounce-back season

(WTNH)–Let’s talk baseball.

Preseason rankings are out in the Northeast-10, and the local schools–the University of New Haven and Southern Connecticut State, were chosen to finish fourth and fifth this year, respectively.

The Owls are working out indoors these days. They start the season in a little over a week. After much success at the Division II level, Tim Shea’s program had a tough season a year ago.

The young Owls lost a lot of one-run games.

Shea thinks this group– which features 22 kids from Connecticut– has a chance to get back to its winning ways. The Owls open the season February 18th in Florida with a doubleheader against Bentley University.

