The Latest “Woj Bomb”: Is Adrian Wojnarowski heading to ESPN?

The days of knowing the draft pick a minute before it is actually announced live appear to have come to an end. Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, who led to fans coining the phrase “Woj Bomb,” is a news scoop machine. And now he might be packing his bags for the mothership.

According to a Deadspin report, Wojnarowski is “close” to joining ESPN. He launched The Vertical a year ago, with Shams Charania. Since then, Yahoo! has been trumping ESPN, and many other prolific organizations with large sports media followings, by getting “almost every scoop.” When it came to free agency signings, draft picks, and late night trades, The Vertical was always the first with the story.

And long before the website launched, Woj still had the first scoop. It is unclear what will happen to The Vertical, or if ESPN wants to acquire Charania as well, but it is clear that the network is trying to re-solidify itself as the go-to source for breaking NBA news.

ESPN lost key NBA insider Chris Broussard last year to Fox Sports 1, and has not seemed to recover. Broussard is no longer reporting big stuff, but neither are ESPN’s Marc Stein or Brian Windhorst, at least not on a regular basis.

If ESPN officially pulls this off they will not only completely flip the basketball landscape but the entire sports media one at large. It is like if Kevin Durant decided to just randomly ditch Russ in OKC and move on to sunny Oak – oh, wait….

