UConn football announces complete 2017 schedule

STORRS, CONN. (February 9, 2017)— The University of Connecticut announced its 2017 football schedule Thursday, a challenging 12-game slate that features six games at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford and one at Fenway Park in Boston.

UConn will host Memphis on Friday, October 6 on ESPN, the only broadcast information available at this time. Television networks for the complete schedule will be released at a later date. Times for the first three games of the season should be available in June, with the remaining times to fall into the 12-day or 6-day selection process.

The Huskies, under head coach Randy Edsall, kick off the season on Thursday, August 31 with a home game against Holy Cross. UConn will also host USF, Memphis, Tulsa, Missouri and ECU at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. UConn will also host Boston College on November 18 at Fenway Park in Boston.

UConn will hit the road for the first time on September 16 for a non-conference match-up at Virginia. The Huskies also face road challenges at SMU, Temple, UCF and Cincinnati.



2017 UConn Football Schedule

August

Thursday 31 Holy Cross Pratt & Whitey Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Conn.

September

Saturday 9 USF * Pratt & Whitey Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Conn.

Saturday 16 at Virginia Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

Saturday 30 at SMU * Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas

October

Friday 6 Memphis * (ESPN) Pratt & Whitey Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Conn.

Saturday 14 at Temple * Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

Saturday 21 Tulsa * Pratt & Whitey Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Conn.

Saturday 28 Missouri Pratt & Whitey Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Conn.

November

Saturday 4 ECU * Pratt & Whitey Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Conn.

Saturday 11 at UCF * BH Networks Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Saturday 18 Boston College Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.

Saturday 25 at Cincinnati * Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

December

Saturday 2 American Football Championship (ABC/ESPN)

*-American Athletic Conference Opponent

