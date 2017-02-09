Yale-Harvard crew race finally ruled to have “no official result” despite Yale’s appeal

By Joel Alderman

It took over eight months for a final determination of Yale’s appeal of the outcome of its regatta with Harvard on June 12th to be reached, but in a memo to both coaches the chairman of the race committee, Steven H. Brooks, stated the the trophy will be inscribed “no official result,” according to the Boston Globe.

About the only good thing to come out of it, from Yale’s standpoint, is that it can’t happen again, since the committee said the first official rules for this unique 4-mile boat race have been codified. What those rules are, however, has not yet been made public.

Yale felt it won the race since it crossed the finish line long after the Harvard boat sank within about a quarter mile from the start.

The statement declaring it a non event came, according to Brooks, “after much deliberation, research, and consultation with both of you (coaches), as well as with respected rules officials, historians, and others.”

For the full details on what happened on June 12th, check out our earlier story.

