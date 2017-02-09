Yale men’s hockey games against Cornell moved to Saturday, Sunday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Today’s snowstorm has already impacted the Yale men’s hockey schedule for this weekend. The Bulldogs will now play Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cornell and then head to Colgate for a 3 p.m. contest on Sunday.

Yale was supposed to get out of town today and be in Ithaca by this evening in preparation for a Friday night game at Lynah Rink against No. 12 Cornell. The Blue and the Raiders were set to meet for the first time at the new Class of 1965 Arena on Saturday night.

The Elis’ travel partner, Brown, was also trying to get out of town today. The Bears’ schedule was changed so they are now at Hamilton on Saturday night before skating at Ithaca Sunday afternoon.

Yale’s Saturday game at Cornell airs live on the Ivy League Digital Network. Sunday’s matinee is on the Patriot League Network.

