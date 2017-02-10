Highlights: Fairfield Warde takes down Trumbull, 54-53

(WTNH)–It was a good night for Dave Danko and the Fairfield Warde girls’ basketball team. The Mustangs were taking on the top team in the state, Trumbull, in an FCIAC battle.

Trumbull was hot early as Julie Keckler cashed a few from outside. (How about that?) Warde would get out on the fast break and end up taking the lead late in the first quarter.

The two teams would go back and forth, but the Mustangs came up big down the stretch.

They take down the No. 1 Eagles, 54-53.

Check out the highlights above.

